Joy Engine Presents: Nitelight

Milwaukee's first-ever, outdoor immersive arts & lights festival experience — extending summer for one more breathtaking moment.

The dazzling live spectacle, to be held during the last gasp of summer on the evenings of Sept. 8-9, brings 4D projection mapping technology to Milwaukee’s iconic Historic Mitchell Street Neighborhood. A multi-story building at 710 W. Historic Mitchell Street — home to Mitchell Street Arts —  will serve as the mesmerizing backdrop for the show.  

CELEBRATE THE NIGHT

LIGHT. ART. DANCE.
MUSIC. FASHION. FOOD.

Nitelight will feature a fashion show, a variety of local vendors, dance performances, and an impressive music lineup. The event is family-friendly and free to the public. After sundown, the event will set the grounds alight with an amazing motion graphics show.

Attendees will enjoy heart-thumping performances while celebrating the magic that unfolds when art + technology collide.

Lineup

FRIDAY

Panadanza

5:30 PM

SAINTS

6:15 PM

Emmitt James

6:30 PM

DJ DRiPSweat

7:15 PM

Nitelight Show

7:45 PM

Warped Dance

8:30 PM

Nitelight Show

9:00 PM

Water Street Dance

9:45 PM

Nitelight Show

10:15 PM

SATURDAY

Secret Menu

5:15 PM

Salsabrositas

6:15 PM

Vatofied Experience

6:30 PM

A fashion experience featuring music by Clayton, Zonk
& NilexNile

DJ Shawna

7:15 PM

Nitelight Show

7:45 PM

Water Street Dance

8:30 PM

Nitelight Show

8:50 PM

Warped Dance

9:30 PM

Nitelight Show

10:00 PM

Meet the Artists

We are proud to have worked with Milwaukee-area artists and students to shine a light on the region's artistic talent and bring the light show to life.

Click on each artist’s name below to learn about their work.

Local Artists

Ted Brusubardis

Dave Kiehl

Wes Tank

Brianna Cole

Milwaukee Institute
of Art & Design
Lubar Innovation
Center Students

Zara Dixon

James Hill

Darryl Wedgeworth

Paolo Vacala

Supported by Travel Wisconsin
Arts Board

Nitelight Sponsors

There are a variety of ways to sponsor the event as a whole, specific programs or even individual artists!
Please contact Stephanie Sherman for more information at stephsherman@joyengine.org.

Headlight Level Sponsors

PNC Logo

Flashlight Level Sponsors

Bader
Lacey
Mandel
Astor Street Foundation Semi Bold
88 Nine
Hyfin
Milwaukee Film Logo
Cine Sin Fronteras
Visit Milwaukee Logo Sized

Lightbulb Level Sponsors

Pieper 2
Shepherd Express Logo
Julilly Kohler Semi Bold
First Federal Bank Logo
Allcon Logo
Gruber Law Logo
Urban Milwaukee Logo
J Jeffers Logo

Partners

Mitchell Street Logo 2
MIAD Logo 2
Historic Mitchell Street Logo

Beverage Sponsors

The Beast Unleashed Logo
Sprecher Logo
MobCraft Logo
Michelob Ultra Logo
Estrella Logo
Athletic Brewing Logo

