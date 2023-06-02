Joy Engine Presents: Nitelight
Milwaukee's first-ever, outdoor immersive arts & lights festival experience — extending summer for one more breathtaking moment.
The dazzling live spectacle, to be held during the last gasp of summer on the evenings of Sept. 8-9, brings 4D projection mapping technology to Milwaukee’s iconic Historic Mitchell Street Neighborhood. A multi-story building at 710 W. Historic Mitchell Street — home to Mitchell Street Arts — will serve as the mesmerizing backdrop for the show.
CELEBRATE THE NIGHT
LIGHT. ART. DANCE.
MUSIC. FASHION. FOOD.
Nitelight will feature a fashion show, a variety of local vendors, dance performances, and an impressive music lineup. The event is family-friendly and free to the public. After sundown, the event will set the grounds alight with an amazing motion graphics show.
Attendees will enjoy heart-thumping performances while celebrating the magic that unfolds when art + technology collide.
Lineup
FRIDAY
5:30 PM
6:15 PM
6:30 PM
7:15 PM
Nitelight Show
7:45 PM
8:30 PM
Nitelight Show
9:00 PM
9:45 PM
Nitelight Show
10:15 PM
SATURDAY
5:15 PM
6:15 PM
7:15 PM
Nitelight Show
7:45 PM
Water Street Dance
8:30 PM
Nitelight Show
8:50 PM
9:30 PM
Nitelight Show
10:00 PM
Meet the Artists
We are proud to have worked with Milwaukee-area artists and students to shine a light on the region's artistic talent and bring the light show to life.
Click on each artist’s name below to learn about their work.
Local Artists
Brianna Cole
Nitelight Sponsors
There are a variety of ways to sponsor the event as a whole, specific programs or even individual artists!
Please contact Stephanie Sherman for more information at stephsherman@joyengine.org.
Partners
