Joy Engine Presents: ArtBlaze
A series of free, family-friendly events designed to be a celebration of community, creativity, and connection.
Bradford and South Shore Beaches will be transformed into a haven of artistic wonder and musical delight, shining a light on our amazing parks and local artists. Families can participate in interactive art, engage with local artisans and vendors, make s’mores at the bonfires, or simply relax with friend and family.
Countdown to ArtBlaze!
Save the Dates
3-10pm
Wednesday, July 10 at Bradford Beach
Wednesday, July 31 at South Shore Beach
Wednesday, August 7 at South Shore Beach
Wednesday, August 21 at Bradford Beach
LINEUP
JULY 10
3:30 PM
5:00 PM
6:30 PM
7:15 PM
8:00 PM
8:00 PM
8:00 PM
JULY 31
3:30 PM
5:15 PM
6:15 PM
7:45 PM
8:45 PM
AUGUST 7
3:30 PM
5:00 PM
6:30 PM
8:15 PM
AUGUST 21
3:30 PM
4:45 PM
6:00 PM
6:30 PM
7:45 PM
8:30 PM
ACTIVITIES
with Spun.Out.Dyes
Hands on Art Experiences By
(Artists Working in Education)
Check out our
with Ted Siebert August 21st
Visit the
Hands on Art Experiences By
View the
at 9PM
ARTBLAZE SPONSORS
There are a variety of ways to sponsor the event as a whole, specific programs or even individual artists!
Please contact Steph for more information at steph@joyengine.org.
Family Activities Sponsors
Entertainment Sponsors
Health and Wellness Sponsor
Bonfire Sponsor
Beverage Sponsors
Media Partner
Additional Support By:
Partners
And more! Stay tuned for updates.
