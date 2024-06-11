RSVP

Joy Engine Presents: ArtBlaze

A series of free, family-friendly events designed to be a celebration of community, creativity, and connection.

Bradford and South Shore Beaches will be transformed into a haven of artistic wonder and musical delight, shining a light on our amazing parks and local artists. Families can participate in interactive art, engage with local artisans and vendors, make s’mores at the bonfires, or simply relax with friend and family.

Save the Dates

3-10pm

Wednesday, July 10 at Bradford Beach

Wednesday, July 31 at South Shore Beach

Wednesday, August 7 at South Shore Beach

Wednesday, August 21 at Bradford Beach

LINEUP

JULY 10

Trapper Schoepp

3:30 PM

Roxie Beane

5:00 PM

Your Move MKE

6:30 PM

Wave Chapelle

7:15 PM

DJ E-Rich

8:00 PM

DJ D-ON

8:00 PM

DJ Shortstyle

8:00 PM

JULY 31

Lil Rev

3:30 PM

MKE Yoga Social

5:15 PM

Tigera

6:15 PM

Karlies Kelley

7:45 PM

De La Buena

8:45 PM

AUGUST 7

Kid Boogie Down

3:30 PM

Hale o Malo

5:00 PM

Undercover Organism

6:30 PM

Urban Empress

8:15 PM

AUGUST 21

Girls Rock Showcase

3:30 PM

MKE Yoga Social

4:45 PM

DJ Kenny Perez

6:00 PM

Gego y Nony

6:30 PM

Sparkle and Burn

7:45 PM

DJ Shawna

8:30 PM

ACTIVITIES

Tie-Dyes

with Spun.Out.Dyes

Hands on Art Experiences By

AWE

(Artists Working in Education)

Check out our

Pro Sand Sculpting

with Ted Siebert August 21st

Visit the

Original Inflatable Art

by FuzzPop Workshop

Hands on Art Experiences By

Arts@Large

View the

Villa Terrace Drone Show

at 9PM

ARTBLAZE SPONSORS

There are a variety of ways to sponsor the event as a whole, specific programs or even individual artists!
Please contact Steph for more information at steph@joyengine.org.

Family Activities Sponsors

Gruber Law Offices jpg
Herb-Kohl-Philanthropies-Logo-stacked-black
bader_horizontallogo_color_Tagline_rgb

Entertainment Sponsors

Astor Street Foundation Semi Bold
TKWA Square Logo wType 4c
Robertson Ryan_Logo_Horizontal_Full Color
Catalyst-Updated Logo - Current to Use

Health and Wellness Sponsor

VisitMKE-Horizontal-Primary-2C-Dark

Bonfire Sponsor

GALA Logo Green

Beverage Sponsors

Lite
Spiked Refresher
White Claw Family Logo

Media Partner

umke-2000

Additional Support By:

FFLM
Knight Green Foundation
Berghammer Logo

Partners

MPF_Logo_Horizontal
MKE County Parks
MKEwithKIDS_Logos_Final_MiltownMoms Logo Color
MasVolleyFinalcolor
dockBradfordLogo
Volley Life

And more! Stay tuned for updates.

